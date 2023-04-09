WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local entrepreneurs – a conference providing promotional, educational, and business development opportunities is coming to Wheeling!

The second annual Bridging Innovation Week hosted by West Virginia Entrepreneurship Ecosystem will take place April 17-20 throughout various location in Downtown Wheeling.

This conference consists of four days of different events for participants of all ages interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and economic development.

Last year’s inaugural event was in Charleston, West Virginia and after seeing that the Northern Panhandle was underrepresented, they decided to bring the resources right to Wheeling.

”We really want you to start and grow your business right here in the state of West Virginia. We have tons of people that are willing to help you do that. And we also have fun. So, throughout the week, there’s all different types of opportunities to become engaged. Even if you’re just interested, maybe you’re thinking, ‘Hey, I just I have a side hustle that I’ve been thinking about for years.’ This is the perfect opportunity to come and learn more about the resources that exist here in the state.” Tara St. Clair – Director, WVU Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

This event is just a few weeks away and registration and a full breakdown on all of the week’s events is now available HERE.

Any questions can be directed to Tara St. Clair via email at Tara.StClair@mail.wvu.edu.