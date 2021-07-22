Brooke County companies honored for 100 years in business

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The last 100 years have seen a world war, a Great Depression and huge advances in technology.

Eight Brooke County businesses have lived through all of it.

Secretary of State Mac Warner honored them with the brand-new West Virginia Centurion award Thursday afternoon, recognizing their century of serving customers.

Among those given the commemorative plaques were the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce and the James Funeral Home in Follansbee.

Warner said the name ‘centurion’ comes from Roman times, and was used for those who showed perseverance and character.

They’ve stood the test of time and they’ve created jobs, they’ve paid their taxes, they’ve met their payrolls and they’re still standing, it’s just a wonderful story. And I love to get out and talk with the people who are now running those businesses keeping the dream alive. Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

All of the new Centurion companies have been open for business since at least 1917.

Warner pointed out that the oldest one, Bethany College, opened decades before West Virginia even achieved statehood.

Here are the new Centurion businesses and the year they were founded: