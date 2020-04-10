Busiest Day of the Year For Coleman’s Fish Market May See Sales Drop

It may not look like the typical busiest day of the year for Coleman’s Fish Market on Good Friday.

General Manager Joe Coleman says business may drop up to 30% less compared to its normal Good Friday turn out. Usually the market brings in twice as many customers as there are on any given Friday.

There’s no surprise if business is different this year on Good Friday as Coleman’s Fish Market has never lived through a Pandemic as long as Coleman has been around.

According to Coleman, it’s not so much the business he’s concerned about during the viral outbreak.

“What we’re really concerned about isn’t so much how many customers come in, or how many sandwiches we sell. We’re just concerned about keeping everyone safe.” General Manager Joe Coleman

Coleman says business has been slow every day of the week they are open, except for Friday, which is still bringing in the normal Friday crowd.

During the Pandemic, the market has been customizing its fish orders to the fishermen because Coleman says the demand for fish has been low while a lot of restaurants are shut down. It’s also trying to keep congestion down by taking half of the call-in orders they normally would take.

Regardless, Coleman is keeping a positive attitude.