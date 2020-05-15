Businesses at the Highlands Preparing to Reopen

It’s been at least a two-month long wait until the businesses at the Highlands begin to open their doors again.

The Highlands are home to the sports complex, and many other retailers and restaurants. All stores at the Highlands are opening their doors in the coming weeks, according to Ohio County officials.

We’ve learned the sports complex has been hanging score boards and placing dasher boards around the soccer field this week. It’s unclear exactly when the sports complex will open, but Menards could be opening before Memorial Day.

Officials are urging us to continue to do the little things as everything starts to open.

“Be patient, take your time, follow the social distancing, use your masks. The people in the Ohio Valley have been super up until this point and doing what they were suppose to do. That’s why things are starting to open back up again.” Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commissioner

It’s up to the businesses to decide when they open once they’re cleared to open.

Officials say all businesses have to follow the guidelines straight from the Governor’s office and the Health Department, such as practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands.

Officials say they aren’t too worried because they’ve been very fiscally prudent with the budget this year.