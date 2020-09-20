Financial expert says businesses not in a hurry to go back to the office

Some find the average production from people now working from home is up 10 percent.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — During this pandemic, we have seen more changes than we can count. A huge change has been a lot of people moving their work office to their home.

Our financial expert, Jason Haswell from the Monteverde Group, says the average production from people now working from home is up 10 percent. He says some businesses are even waiting until the end of the first quarter of the next fiscal year to decide if people will return to the office.

The reason for this?

Businesses are saving money with people out of the office and less travel cost for business trips.

You’re seeing businesses say is if we don’t need them here and our production has one up, we’re saving money because you reduce overall office space and you’re increasing production at the same time. So it’s adding the margin twice. Jason Haswell, Monteverde Group, Wheeling

Although businesses will benefit, Haswell says he worries about airlines, hotels and restaurants with the lack of business travels. But Haswell does say tech companies such as Microsoft and Zoom, will benefit from the use of virtual meetings.