Sen. Capito champions Comcast’s investment to bring internet service to low-income Americans but is cautious

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — One of the largest internet providers is renewing its commitment to help bring internet access to low-income Americans.



Comcast announced a $1 billion dollar investment over the next ten years.



That money will help close the rural digital divide through the company’s “internet essentials” program.



West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) , who has been a champion of expanding broadband, says while she’s happy about the investment, she’s also leery of it.

“We have some of the lowest deployment of broadband and we have some of the greatest need. So, you know, obviously we welcome the private investment, but it has to be tied to what our federal efforts are, what the state efforts are and what the locality efforts are.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito



The Senator explained that she’s seen private companies offer increased access at a lower price before, but it hasn’t brought more connectivity to West Virginia.

Senator Capito explained that it’s now her job to advocate that Comcast’s investment be brought to West Virginia.



And do it in a way that doesn’t waste money and is sustainable for years to come.