Tacoholix receives community support through GoFundMe page

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The coronavirus lockdowns have proven to be an economic catastrophe.

Many businesses are finally starting to reopen across the Ohio Valley, but some are opening up with a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how long they’ll be able to stay open.

Tacoholix in Wheeling was hit very hard during the lockdowns — they experienced a 70-percent loss in their sales.

The dine-in shutdown also caused them to lose out on most of their alcohol sales, and because people couldn’t sit down to eat, they lost many of their customers during what would normally be their two busiest months of the year.

Owner David Comack evaluated the situation and figured out he needed $6,000 to cover his yearly expenses. So, he created a GoFundMe, and what happened next is something David says was extremely humbling.

“A friend of mine, Brett, said ‘you have six thousand followers on Facebook. That’s about exactly the money you need. Why don’t you just ask each one for a dollar? You know– some people won’t, some will donate more, but it might be a good way to get to that goal of fund raising.’ And he was absolutely right,” Comack said. “This has really shown that the community, especially small local restaurants owners, is a strong community, and that we are all in it together.”

They reached their goal in less than 30 hours with the help of small businesses across the Ohio Valley, and many others.

Now, although they reached their goal, they don’t know if they’re completely in the clear yet. Because of social distancing, many of their events held at the restaurant will have to be cancelled.