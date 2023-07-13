WHEELING, W.Va. — Locally grown and sourced farm products are fresh, healthy and natural.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But that’s not all.

By buying them, you’re helping farmers in your own community, and your money goes back into the local economy.

So when you see a West Virginia Grown logo on a shop or restaurant window, you know that’s the case.

Today, West Virginia Department of Agriculture officials visited The Public Market to boost brand awareness of this program.

“When consumers come in and they see the West Virginia Grown logo on items, that’s just for them to know this item was grown in West Virginia, it was produced in West Virginia, it was packaged in West Virginia and for them to know that the money they’re spending on that product is going right back into the community here and helping our local commerce.” Victoria White | Vendor Manager | The Public Market

“Not everyone can source all the materials they need to do their products inside the state of West Virginia. And so if they add the labor, if they’re headquartered here, they’re paying taxes here, they live here, they can qualify and be in the West Virginia Grown program.” Buddy Davidson | WV Grown Coordinator

The Public Market is a member of the program.

West Virginia Grown was actually started in 1986 to help market local produce.

But now, membership is open to restaurants, retailers and others who serve, sell and support West Virginia’s farm and food industries.