CA House Band of the Week: The River Pilots

MONROE COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Four area marching bands were in the running to become this weeks CA House Band of the week. The overwhelming winners with more than 90 percent of the vote were the River Pilots.

Thirty members in the River Pilot marching band. That’s an impressive number considering that prior to last year River did not even have a marching band for nearly five years.

Band Director Lisa Muth says they are hard working and dedicated bunch of kids that have come a long way in a short amount of time. Some members say it’s a love of music that that inspired them to join.

I love reading music. I love reading new music. It’s like reading a new language. Katie Lively

Band Member

Well my mom played the trumpet and me dad played the saxophone and they both inspired me to give it a try. Sixth grade was my first year and when I played the trumpet it was just a lot of fun and it’s been fun. Haddon Lockyer

Band Member

Along with learning a new pre-game show the band has had to deal with a number of additional challenges due to the coronavirus.

Today only a portion of the band was able to attend practice. That’s because several of the members attend school at the Swiss Hills Vocational Center, while others are on remote learning.

Despite the difficulties,Muth says there hard work and dedication has paid off.

Their halftime show consists of a number up upbeat popular songs and the kids say there is nothing like playing in front of a crowd on a Friday night.

It makes you feel nervous when you get out there but I think that after you are done you get this burst of happiness and you thinking, well we did it and we did pretty good so. Gavin Paisley

River High School Band Member

They say that being in the band is an experience they will never forget and something they would encourage younger kids to be a part of.

It’s a lot of fun and for anybody, I think anybody should try at least one year because a lot of people would stick with it once they got started. Haddon Lockyer

Band Member

Muth say that since the marching band started back up just lat year community support has been amazing . Through various fundraisers they were able to raise over twenty thousand dollars for new uniforms.