Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Airport therapy cat & other great videos
Top Stories
Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories
Ohio County introduces new family treatment court
Local doctor to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tiny deer-like animal thought lost to science photographed for first time in 30 years
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Creek’s Fante, Athlete of the Week
Top Stories
Alabama 5th in CFP committee rankings after loss to LSU
Drop Zone? Steelers playmakers searching for consistency
2 of a kind: Chubb, Hunt give Browns powerful backfield
Indian Creek, Team Of The Week
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Nov 13, 2019 / 06:22 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2019 / 06:22 AM EST
video
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Veterans Voices: PTSD therapy in the pastures
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Accident causes traffic delays near I-70/I-470 merger
Local doctor to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Veterans Voices: PTSD therapy in the pastures
Trending Stories
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Ohio County introduces new family treatment court
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News