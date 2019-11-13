Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - We all know too well that kids are the ones most effected by the Opioid epidemic. They're neglected forcing their parents to be stripped from them due to addiction.

Tuesday, Ohio County introduced a new and improved way of helping adults with drug addictions who have children. I was at the courthouse Tuesday as they welcomed Family Treatment courts to the Ohio Valley, something many officials in Ohio County are very excited about.