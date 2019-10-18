Cambridge man charged with making terroristic threats

Cambridge, OH (WTRF)- According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a Cambridge man has been charged with making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree.

Gabriel D. Blackledge, age 18 of Cambridge is the person being charged.

The Sheriff’s Office says these charges stem from an investigation that that was initiated after the Meadowbrook High School Officials notified the School Resource Deputy that Blackledge may have intentions of conducting a school shooting.

The Deputy then contacted Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division who initiated an investigation into these threats.

Investigators working in conjunction with staff from the Rolling Hills School District and the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that enough evidence existed to charge Blackledge.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these threats, as Blackledge remains incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

Anyone with further information into these threats urged to contact Sgt. Bill Patterson of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-6320