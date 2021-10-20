Cameron Dragon’s pep band show their pride

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Small but mighty is how you can sum up the Cameron Dragon’s Pep Band. Congratulations goes out to the Dragons as they are this week’s band of the week.

This band’s jazz inspired sound pumps up the crowd on Friday nights and they do it all from the sidelines.

The Cameron Dragons are a pep band. This means they are responsible for bringing the spirit between plays and quarters. The Dragons consist of nine individuals who work countless hours to perfect their craft.

Jewlina Matthews, Band Director of the Dragons says that this is a building year and being a small band allows her to work with each individual student.

“Well, we are every unique right now because we have more young band students than we do actual high school students. Cameron is a junior-senior high school, so we are 6th-12th Grade.” Jewlina Matthews, Band Director of the Dragons

The size of their band has created leaders within the group. Matthews says her oldest members are only sophomores, however, they set a good example.

Cameron Dragon Pep Band

Jacob Meneely has been playing with this band for years and says he is happy to pass along his knowledge to help others.

We have a lot of new members, so we are teaching a lot of new stuff. I’ve been kind of helping the younger students with putting and learning how to play some basic stuff. Jacob Meneely, Sophomore

Along with the traditional chants, many of the songs the Dragons play this year are well known Michael Jackson songs.

This is Sarah Lusk’s first year with the band and she says it is her favorite part of the day.

I play the trumpet and it’s fun being a part of the band. I like Billy Jean because it’s probably one of the simplest and it’s my favorite one to play. Sarah Lusk, 6th Grade

She says being a part of this group has allowed her to develop many friendships.

Matthews says although they were unable to march during halftime this year, the potential is there. She says as they progress and perfect their sound, they plan to eventually perform at halftime.