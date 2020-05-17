Cameron holds parade to honor the class of 2020

CAMERON, W.VA.- Today the seniors at Cameron High shared one final moment together. A moment they will forever cherish.

“It makes me feel great that we got such a close knit town and I get to do this with 40 of my friends that I’ve grown up with for the past ten years I think,” said Walker Rogerson.



Cameron’s High School Class of 2020 walked through their hometown while the community gathered to observe the parade of seniors. The seniors decided they wanted to have a ceremony that allowed the town to celebrate them, all while practicing social distancing. If the seniors had a traditional ceremony, they would have had to keep it limited to only family. Which is why the seniors chose to share their achievements with community members who have impacted them over the years.



“Throughout high school I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of Mr. Cane and Mr. Neel. They supported us the best they could, they always tried to help and be there when they could. They are just all around great people,” said Ashlee Evans.

Although the seniors weren’t able to hold a traditional graduation, having this moment to celebrate together as a community made the day special.

“It makes me feel good honestly knowing that we will have one last walk together before we all go our own ways,” said Evans.

