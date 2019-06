A crime spree continues in the St. Clairsville area as a 41-thousand-dollar camper parked and locked in a parking area on Route 40 has been reported stolen.



This follows a break-in at the St Clairsville School garage where several expensive tools and their maintenance truck were stolen earlier this week.



Police Chief Jeff Henry says it may be no coincidence.

The pickup truck stolen from the school had a trailer hitch and ball on it.