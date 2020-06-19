Canceled fundraisers leave nonprofits missing thousands of donation dollars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Were you upset some of the Ohio Valley’s favorite social events were canceled this summer?

Well, you weren’t alone.

The non-profits they benefit are now trying to make up thousands of dollars those events usually brought in. So, the question now is, how can the community help?

We just do the best we can and we’ll continue to be here one way or the other. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Nonprofits are more committed than ever to their promise to serve the community, but the loss of $90,000 from the canceled Chef’s Auction leaves Wheeling Health Right with a hole in their budget.

It’s life and death really. I get letters everyday and people stop me in the hall and say we wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for Health Right. I mean, it really does make a difference. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Brown said Wheeling Health Right already had to lay off a staff person and they don’t want to cut services.

Donations that come to the organization fund patient visits for primary care, the eye clinic, dental clinic, diabetic education, a pharmacy and new mental health services.

Losses for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley have a trickle down effect, leaving them with less to pass along to their agencies.

So far, Night at the Races, the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff and a golf scramble were canceled.

We’ve always held a lot of responsibility into raising money on behalf of those programs. It’s just now more important than ever and the pressure’s there more than ever to try to come up with new ways for people to donate. Jessica Rine, Executive Directer, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Rine said she is hoping fall events, like the Day of Caring and campaign kickoff, aren’t canceled as well.

Augusta Levy Learning Center was just starting to recover from its devastating fire in 2018, only to have more fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19.

This comes amid a campaign to raise money for a new facility and the continued necessity of finding ways to serve children with autism.

Insurance companies do fund us by providing those services, so we’ve lost approximately $500,000 in funding. It’s really scary. Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

Among Augusta Levy’s canceled fundraisers was the Color Me Au-Some 5K. The organization said it’s lost $50,000 in fundraising dollars.

With money gone and services essential, what will these organizations do?

In the beginning we really didn’t want to ask the community to make donations or to help us just because we knew everyone was struggling. Everyone was going through a hard time. Some people are unemployed. Businesses were closing. Staci Stephen, Director of Development, Augusta Levy Learning Center

For now, they hope more money won’t be lost and fall events won’t be canceled. Several local musicians have also held virtual benefit concerts for Augusta Levy.

If you’d like to donate to Augusta Levy Learning Center, visit their Facebook page or website. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 6711, Wheeling, WV, 26003.

If you were gonna come to one of our special events and buy a drink, buy some food, take that money and donate. Jessica Rine, Executive Directer, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley also has a new initiative called “Spare Change” that links to your debit card to donate spare change from your purchases online.

Visit their website to donate, or you can send contributions directly to the agencies they serve.

It is amazing to me that everyday I get at least three to five checks. I’ve had people just send me a check and say ‘well, I couldn’t attend, so here’ s the money I would have spent’. People really understand what’s going on. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

If you’d like to help Wheeling Health Right, you can donate online by heading to their website. Donations can also be mailed to 61 29th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

All three organizations want the community to know how thankful they are for the continued support, especially during these difficult months.