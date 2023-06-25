WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Surviving cancer is the ultimate battle won, and WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital hosted their annual picnic to celebrate these lives.

This is the second annual Cancer Survivors Day Picnic held in person at Wheeling Park to honor cancer survivors for the battle that they have endured with their cancer diagnosis.

One WVU Medicine Oncologist says that cancer patients gain many benefits from being around a community that is able to validate these shared experiences that others cannot always fully understand.

She says that seeing patients outside of the hospital is heartwarming.

”It’s such a nice change of pace. We normally see people under very different circumstances because it’s either during a clinic visit or while they’re actively getting chemotherapy in the infusion area. So, seeing everybody in just a real-world environment enjoying themselves, being relaxed, feeling well, doing well in every sense of the word is just a really wonderful thing to see.” Dr. Tina Bhatnagar – Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology, West Virginia Cancer Institute Wheeling Hospital

The picnic was prepared by the hospital’s Dietary Services Department, and the highlight was that attendees looked forward to playing Bingo!

There were also several door prizes and baskets available for survivors and their loved ones to win.