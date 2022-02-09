Candidate for U.S Senate burns Confederate flag in campaign ad

FILE – Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Chambers, a political newcomer in Louisiana whose adept use of social media drew notice when he finished strong in a U.S. House race last year has posted an online video ad certain to draw more attention and, perhaps, campaign donations — it shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for the drug. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

In a new political ad, Gary Chambers is again getting eyes on his campaign, this time by burning a Confederate flag.

Gary Chambers, who is running for U.S Senate in Louisiana released his new political ad called ‘ Scars and Bars.’

In the video, Chambers says ‘I do believe the South will rise again, but this time, it’ll be on our terms.’

Also, Chambers says ‘Here in Louisiana and all around the South, it feels like Jim Crow never left and the remnants of the Confederacy remain.’

In a former political ad Chambers was seen smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for the drug.

The 37-second ad shows Democrat Gary Chambers sitting in a chair in an empty field and puffing what appears to be a marijuana blunt. In a voiceover, he cites statistics about the number of people and the amount of money spent enforcing marijuana laws.

