Candidate for WV Attorney General campaigns in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – While politics in the nation’s capitol settle down after the impeachment trial, local politics here in the Mountain State are heating up.

Democratic Attorney General Candidate Sam Petsonk staged a “meet and greet” at Undo’s Sports Bar in Elm Grove on Thursday evening.

Petsonk is running agsinst incumbent Patrick Morrisey in the November election.

The employment and labor lawyer stressed to party faithful his work on Senator Robert Byrd’s staff and said he wanted a different course for health care in West Virginia.