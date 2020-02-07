1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Brooke County Schools Corpus Christi School Doddridge County Schools Hancock County Head Start Hancock County Schools Indian Creek Christian School Marshall County Head Start Marshall County Schools Miss Sharon's Kidz Ohio County Head Start Ohio County Schools Our Lady of Peace St Michaels School St Vincent De Paul School Tyler County Schools Wetzel County Schools

Candidate for WV Attorney General campaigns in Elm Grove

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – While politics in the nation’s capitol settle down after the impeachment trial, local politics here in the Mountain State are heating up.

Democratic Attorney General Candidate Sam Petsonk staged a “meet and greet” at Undo’s Sports Bar in Elm Grove on Thursday evening.

Petsonk is running agsinst incumbent Patrick Morrisey in the November election.

The employment and labor lawyer stressed to party faithful his work on Senator Robert Byrd’s staff and said he wanted a different course for health care in West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter