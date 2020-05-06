Candidate for WV Governor visits frontline workers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Republican candidate for Governor of West Virginia, Woody Thrasher, was in the Northern Panhandle Wednesday to thank front-line and essential workers.

He brought workers in Glen Dale, Wheeling and Weirton lunch as a way to show gratitude for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Thrasher stopped at the Ohio County Health Department, Weirton Geriatric Center and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

He said he plans on doing this a couple of times a week all over the Mountain state.