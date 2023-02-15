What is the most googled dog breed in America? A recently study shows that the Cane Corson is the top dog.

Pet wellbeing experts at OurFitPets conducted a comprehensive study to determine America’s most searched-for dog breeds using data from the American Kennel Club and Google searches between January 2022 and January 2023. They analyzed the number of searches for more than 280 different breeds of dogs across all 50 states.

The results revealed that the Cane Corso is America’s most Googled dog breed and is searched for 1.32 million times on average each month. It was found to be the most searched-for dog breed in 46 out of 50 states.

Coming in second is the Boxer, which boasts an average of 867,800 monthly searches across America.

The French Bulldog is the third most Googled dog breed in America, with an average of 860,901 monthly searches across the states

The Australian Shepherd comes in a close fourth with an average of 860,600 monthly Google searches dedicated to this dog breed.

The Shiba Inu ranks fifth overall with 767,981 monthly searches dedicated to this ancient breed.

“Whether looking to buy or simply browsing cute puppy pictures, it seems that America is obsessed when it comes to our furry friends. So much so, that they dedicated an impressive 330 million searches to dog breeds in the past year alone. That’s the equivalent of every adult in the US searching for dogs at least once a year.

“The Cane Corso was found to be the most searched for breed overall, and ranked top in a staggering 46 states. While some people feel the breed can be dangerous, these Italian mastiffs can make for great companion dogs when they are properly socialized. In fact ‘corso’ actually derives from the Latin word ‘cohors,’ meaning guardian.”