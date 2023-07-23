Washington D.C. (WTRF) – For anyone that’s ever seen it first-hand, having a loved one suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease is horrific.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers, have just reintroduced a bill known as the CHANGE Act that aims to detect Alzheimer’s as early as possible.

The bill would encourage a full cognitive review to be performed during “Welcome To Medicare” examinations when Americans turn 65.

“For those of us who have, and have had loved ones, and you know I do, both my parents who’ve been devastated by this disease, any lifeline that you can give, any more time that you can have is valuable. And that’s what this CHANGE Act would do.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

These exams are performed by your physician and are paid for by Medicare.

At the moment approximately 6.7 million Americans 65 and and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to balloon to 13.8 million by the year 2060.