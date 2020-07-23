Capito says Senate focused on “jobs, kids and health” with next stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – As Americans await the details of a second stimulus package, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito said it will focus on three areas; jobs, kids and health.

Senator Capito told 7News that lawmakers know many small businesses are struggling, especially restaurants, so she wants to see more help targeted at those establishments.

She also feels kids need to go back to school safely and knows that will take financial help from his relief bill.

We’re looking at a package to help our not just K through 12, but our universities and colleges be able to restart here in the fall. That’s going to be significant whether it’s sanitation, or some kind of help with distance learning, or whatever the needs might be that are determined at the state level. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

As for the health component, Senator Capito added she wants to see a focus on vaccines, but also on continuing to make increased testing available as we move towards restarting school and more businesses opening their doors again.