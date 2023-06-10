WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A car broke out into flames on I-70 near Exit 5 towards Elm Grove around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries and the exact cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Wheeling Fire Department officials say the call came in around 7:33 p.m. for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived on scene fire crews tell 7News they saw the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Wheeling’s Engines 5 and 11 as well as Rescue 1 and Squad 1 responded to the scene. It took the fire department about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials say the driver and passenger were in the vehicle when the car caught fire. Both made it out of the vehicle safely.

The passengers were not from the area. Officials confirmed they were driving home to Indiana when the car caught fire.

Wheeling’s Chief Fire Investigator will look at the vehicle on Monday.

Fire officials say the car was a KIA. The year and model is not known at this time.

