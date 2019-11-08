Car club provides children with toys for the holidays

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More children will have toys this holiday season thanks to a local car club.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club held its annual toy drive to collection donations for House of the Carpenter.

This year alone, the club has donated more than $1,100 for toys thanks to contributions from family, friends and the public.

Thursday was the 17th year that the Ohio Valley Street Survivors have held a toy drive in conjunction with the opening of Oblebay’s Festival of Lights.

Members hope around 400 children in the Ohio Valley will have toys this Christmas because of their efforts.

They would like to thank Hardee’s in Wheeling for hosting this event.