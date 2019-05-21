Car slams into pizzeria, pins woman to table

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 79-year-old driver whose foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal slammed into and through a Hazel Dell pizzeria, pinning one woman seated inside.

The crash at Bortolami’s Pizzeria happened around 2:40 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The Toyota Camry broke through the plate glass window and went completely into the eatery, pushing tables toward the back.

Holly Parker and her wife were waiting for their pizza when the car burst into the dining area.

The Camry pinned Parker to one of the tables. First responders were able to put the car into neutral and roll it away to free Parker.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her mother told KOIN 6 News her daughter had serious injuries to her knee and ribs, as well as internal bleeding.

“Her knee is all messed up,” said Parker’s mother. “Of course, they put her through all the regular tests and everything came back okay. She is just black and blue and very grateful to be alive cause it could have been very bad.”

The driver — who authorities said is the owner of the building complex — was shaken up but not hurt. Authorities said they do not plan any “enforcement action.”

The owner of the restaurant, Mike Stromme, said he just hopes everyone is okay.

“We can take care of bricks and mortars, doors and windows, but importantly we are concerned about the safety of people,” Stromme said.