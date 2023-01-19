Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame says her husband was found alive after being declared legally dead when he disappeared.

Don Lewis, who was married to Baskin, was reported missing by Baskin in 1997 and according to CBS the only trace of Lewis was his van, which was found at an airport.

Baskin said to ITV that during “Tiger King 2,” she received a letter from Homeland Security saying that her husband Don Lewis is alive in Costa Rica.

“And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance when Homeland Security has known where he is,” Baskin said.

The New York Post said they reached out to Baskin, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI for a comment but none was given.