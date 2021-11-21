Carols fill the street for the St. Clairsville Christmas Parade

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The residents of St. Clairsville joined together Sunday evening to kick off this holiday season.

All kinds of groups, organizations, and businesses participating in the St. Clairsville Christmas Parade, presented by Belmont County Savings Bank.

From the giant snowman made of tires to the nativity scenes, the decorations did not disappoint. Some participants even put on a show, singing Christmas carols for all to hear and others passed out hot chocolate.

The parade had something for of all ages to enjoy—what a way to deck the halls!