Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center,
Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.
There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.
