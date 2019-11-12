Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement

News

by: Chuck Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center,

Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.

There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter