Case heard by Capitol Building Commission to remove Stonewall Jackson statue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After several rallies and demonstrations over the summer calling for the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue from the capitol lawn, the Capitol Building Commission finally put the issue on their agenda and heard from both sides this week

Both sides say they received short notice about the meeting.

Still, the group West Virginians against Confederate Commemoration says the fact that the commission finally listened to their concerns is a promising sign.

Along with the noose that hung abolitionist John Brown, old confederate flags, civil war armor, and pictures of slaveholders like John McCausland, the West Virginia State Museum is where activists say the statue of Stonewall Jackson belongs.

“It was a win in my estimation because finally, the capitol building commission has determined that it is in their purview,” said Howard Swint with WVACC.

The group argues the statue should be removed from the capitol lawn, much like neighboring states have removed their confederate memorials.

“I’m trying to understand why the confederates are still here.” said James Cochran with the WVACC addressing the commission.

“We do not want to be seen as a backward state that is unwilling to reexamine and reevaluate the past,” he said.

The Stonewall Jackson statue was a gift from the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1905; under the initial joint resolution agreement with the state legislature, the state was to bear no cost in the statue’s upkeep, yet, according to the Governor’s Office, the state has spent $100,000 on its maintenance thus far.

“These monuments are community memorials to the community it lost,” said Ernest Blevins addressing the board.

Blevins is the commander for the Sons of the Confederacy and the only person present who argued he’d like to see the statue stay on the lawn.

This, even after hearing from Monongalia representative Danielle Walker who called into the meeting to say the statue hurts her as a black woman in present-day West Virginia.

“On the other hand, it would hurt us personally as southerners and people who have descended from these peoples who fought the war for numerous reasons some of which are still argued to this day,” said Blevins to 13 News.

The Capitol Building Commission heard from both parties and then adjourned.

No word yet on what the next step or action will be.

13 News asked a commission spokesperson but they did not respond to our request for comment Friday.