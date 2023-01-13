A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday.

A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet cleaners.

She said she was not hurt during the flooding.

7News has reached out to Rivers Casino and currently the casino is still open.

An operator told 7News that the casino could close though within the next hour and they don’t currently know what could happen.

