Catholic Charities hosting sensory visits with Santa

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – If you have a sensory condition, experts say the jingling and sparkling that accompany the holidays will likely trigger you.

Catholic Charities held an open house today before their Sensory Santa event tomorrow.

This event promises no glitter, bright lights, or loud noises. This is so kids with sensory needs can enjoy a peaceful Santa visit without being overwhelmed.

“Lot’s of our families can’t go so we’re taking all of this into consideration.

The sounds, smells, noise, lights, they get more time to be with their family. It’s very different in that regard,” said Wendy Miller, Program Director.

The elves will not be wearing jingle bells on their costumes either but will still be spreading plenty of holiday cheer!

The event is happening at their Main Street location.

Over 70 families registered for this event.

Registration is closed.