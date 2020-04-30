Catholic Charities West Virginia Birth to Three Program still helping during pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Their mission is to help serve children and their families.

And West Virginia Birth to Three Program is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from doing this.

They focus on children with developmental delays or those at risk..

Now with social distancing they have transitioned meetings and sessions to phone or video conference.

Officials say this is the most important age group and learning cannot stop.

The brain development from age 0 to 3 is the most precious time of life this is where we can make the biggest difference so every moment matters for them so the sooner we can get in and wire the brain the correct path the easier it is for child development that’s why it is important not to delay not to wait not to hesitate. Wendy Miller – Program Director

There are no income guidelines for the program or costs to the families.

And they are accepting referrals. This can be done by anyone or even a parent concerned for their child.

Referrals can be made by calling 1-800-619-5697