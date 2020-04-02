Catholic Schools of Wheeling-Charleston reach out to the community but keep their social distance

Some say it takes a village to raise a child. And for the Catholic Schools of Wheeling-Charleston this stands true.

They pride themselves on being part of the community.

And with the recent changes due to the Corona Virus Superintendent MaryAnn Deschaine says their technology and faith are what is making them stronger.

During this time students projects are formed around being apart of the community

But in a safe way.

Our kids have reached out to communities in different platforms. We have had caravans riding through the streets in front of nursing homes holding up signs to all of the people there. We’ve had students that part of their projects have written cards and sending them to nursing home friends. Doing things along those lines. MaryAnn Deschaine – Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Wheeling-Charleston

Teachers around the state are now interacting with one another.

This is their way to share their ideas and best practices.