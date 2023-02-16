BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An investigator with the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office has inspected the remains of the Jacobsburg house fire and ruled the cause to be undetermined, but not suspicious.

Chief John Shaver of the OR & W Fire District went to the scene with the investigator and said the cause was most likely electrical, but the remnants were too far gone to offer a conclusive answer.

Fire destroyed Belmont County house and garage and posed a challenge for firefighters

He said there were no hydrants in the area.

Despite the best efforts of the tanker task force, hauling water up from the creek at the bottom of the hill, it was a case of low water and low manpower.

He said another fire at the same time resulted in fewer firefighters responding to the call.

The family was not at home at the time.

Chief Shaver confirmed their dog died in the fire.