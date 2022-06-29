With monkeypox being a growing outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new sex guidance for people who think they might have been exposed to monkeypox.

The CDC says monkeypox is a disease that can make you sick, including a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. This contact can happen when you have sex including:

Oral, anal, and vaginal sex or touching the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butt) of a person with monkeypox.

Hugging, massage, and kissing

Touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected, such as bedding, towels, fetish gear, and sex toys.

The CDC said a person can lower the chance of spreading the virus to their partner by:

Have virtual sex with no in-person contact.

Masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores.

Consider having sex with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present, reducing as much skin-to-skin contact as possible.

Avoid kissing.

Remember to wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys, and any fabrics (bedding, towels, clothing) after having sex

Limit your number of partners to avoid opportunities for monkeypox to spread.

The White House on Tuesday said it plans to send out tens of thousands of vaccine doses immediately as the nation tries to head off a growing monkeypox outbreak, amid fears that the country is undercounting cases because of insufficient testing.