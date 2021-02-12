Celebrate Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank

Any holiday can become a financial nightmare and Valentine’s Day is not exempt from that problem.
Couples like to purchase a gift, dinner, or trip for their significant other which can become a strain on your wallet.
Wheeling Monteverde Group Managing Director Jason Haswell gave us some tips on how to celebrate the holiday without breaking the bank.
He said that no matter what holiday, the most important thing is to make a budget and stick to it.
Haswell also suggested getting creative and thinking of different ways to celebrate this year.
“Some ways to maybe save a little bit of money. Maybe cook dinner for your significant other at home. Go purchase the ingredients find something that they like that’s maybe one of their favorites, make dinner for them at home. Make sure whatever you’re going to do fits into your monthly budget.”Jason Haswell – Monteverde Group Managing Director
Haswell also said that layaway plans are a great way to break up large expenses into smaller, more manageable payments.