Celebrate Youth event is right around the corner

The 2021 Youth Services System Celebrate Youth event is almost here.

It takes place at the Wheeling Park White Palace parking lot this Thursday from 9am until 1pm.

YSS Special Event Coordinator Terra Crews says they have two thousand drawstring bags full of school supplies.

Crayons, colored pencils and pens, glue sticks, folders, and even more will be included in the backpack.

There are no income restrictions and no questions asked, but who can attend the drive through event?

“Any person that has a school age child. Pre-K up to 12th grade. You’re welcome to drive through; the kids do not need to be present. All we ask again is that you kindly stay in your car and let us know how many bags you need, and we will put them in there.” Terra Crews – Special Event Coordinator at Youth Services System

And if sitting in your car waiting for a bag sounds a little bit boring, Crews says there will be some entertainment that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own vehicle.