Celebrity cancer diagnoses prompt importance of early detection and warning signs

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two iconic and well known stars have announced they have been diagnosed with cancer this week.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh with stage four lung cancer, and Shannen Doherty with stage four breast cancer.

In the light of this, it’s important to know the warning signs and symptoms for both types of cancer.

Lung cancer is most commonly found in smokers. Key warning signs are a cough, coughing up blood and shortness in breath.

For breast cancer, warning signs are a lump on the breast, discharge, and breast pain. One in every eight women are impacted by breast cancer each year.

When I was in my training, people who had stage four lung cancer was a death sentence. We told that patient to go home, enjoy your life, smoke, do whatever you want to do. Now, we tell them there’s hope. There’s immunotherapy working better than what we had before. People are living longer, so people should not ignore any symptoms. If worsening, they should seek attention and take care of yourself. Dr. Nabiel Alkhouri, Medical Director, WVU Cancer Institute at Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Of course, metastatic breast cancer is not a curable disease, but it is considered a chronic illness these days. It can be managed pretty well with different treatments, whether it’s working with the immune system, or chemotherapy, hopefully with breaks in between. Shawn Ware, Nurse Practitioner, WVU Cancer Institute at Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Thanks to new innovations in medicine, both forms of cancer now have higher survival rates.

Early detection is key for all cancers. Treatment for both lung and breast cancers can include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.