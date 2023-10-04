MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Central Elementary has been just been designated as an Apple Distinguished School.

You might be asking, “What does that mean?”

Well, it means that Central Elementary’s recognition is based on its continued commitment to innovation in education and that the school uses Apple products to transform learning.

Central Elementary teachers, who are Apple-accredited, use Apple’s apps to empower students.

5th grade teacher Heather Stillion says the state of the art technology, helps prepare students for careers that don’t even exist yet.

I think the only thing we do know for sure is that we don’t know what future professions there are going to be, but we know that we are moving more toward computer based learning. Just having the skills and the ability to confidently use and create things with their IPads, and on any device for that matter, gives them a leg up. Heather Stillion, 5th Grade Teacher

I would like to give a really big thank you for Apple technology because it helps me learn better and it’s very fun and easy to do. Jacqueline Rodgers, Third Grader

Central Elementary is one of only nine schools in the Mountain State to have earned this honor.

There are a total of 728 Apple Distinguished Schools in 36 countries.

The elementary school will hold this honor of distinction until 2026.