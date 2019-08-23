CFOV replaces “Amazing Raise” with new education program for non-profits

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — They say knowledge is power… and that’s the message the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is trying to get across with their new program.

The organization is launching their “Non-Profit Education Series” which will offer a variety of classes to help non-profit organizations get the knowledge they need to sustain, grow and evolve, according to Susie Nelson, Executive Director, CFOV.

“The next one will be working with the media. We’ll also have one with plan giving. We also wanna talk about preparing for audits because non-profits have an internal audit every year” said Nelson.

According to Nelson, these classes are going to be held every quarter of the year.

There are roughly 500 non-profit organizations registered in Ohio County, according to Nelson, and about one out of ten people are employed by one.

If you are non-profit who would like to check this out, head over to their website!