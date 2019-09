WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley cut the ribbon on their brand new location in Wheeling Thursday evening with an open house.

CFOV purchased the building in May of 2018, and started renovations in December thanks to a large donation.

The major addition was an elevator.

The organization has been renting since their creation in 1972.

On Thursday donors as well as their investment and non-profit partners came out to take a look at their new home.