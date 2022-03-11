WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s almost that time again.

We’ll be moving the clocks forward this weekend, but while you change those Wheeling Fire Department officials say change the batteries in your smoke detectors too.

The extra few minutes could save your life.

If you haven’t replaced your smoke alarm in a while, it’s recommended to do so every 10 years.

Every two hours someone dies in a fire; but it’s the smoke, not the heat, that’s the leading cause of death in those home fires. Children are the elderly are most at risk.

You’re twice as likely to survive a fire if you have working smoke detectors in your house. You should test your smoke detectors monthly. You should have smoke detectors on every level of your home and in every sleeping area, so every bedroom should have a smoke detector in it. Captain Tobias Bachman, Bureau of Fire Prevention, Wheeling Fire Department

However, there’s one place Captain Bachman said you should NOT put a smoke detector.

Every time you cook or you burn toast or anything like that you’re going to set the smoke detector off in the kitchen. Smoke detectors are very sensitive and will go off with just the slightest bit of smoke. You should never have a smoke detector in your kitchen. Captain Tobias Bachman, Bureau of Fire Prevention, Wheeling Fire Department

It’s also the perfect time to review the fire safety plan in your home. Make sure your family knows how to get out, and where the meeting place is outside.

Just case you need a reminder, those clocks officially Spring forward this Sunday, March 13th at 2:00 in the morning.