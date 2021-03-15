Changes happening again to I-70, this time to Eastbound

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The three-year I-70 Bridges Project in Wheeling is just about at its halfway point, and more changes are coming to your traffic pattern in less than 24 hours.

As of last week, crews made the switch so that each lane is back on its proper side. On Tuesday it will be the eastbound side’s turn for some major repairs.

The eastbound lane will find it’s new temporary home in one of the westbound lanes of the Wheeling Tunnel to the Bridgeport Marion Street exit, and will stay this way until the end of 2021.

DOH officials said traffic is adapting fairly well to these changes and expect the same transition tomorrow.

We’re going to get into the same situation with Eastbound. Remove the existing bridge deck, blast and prime the steel in preparation for the steel repairs. Also, we will be doing the substructure repairs as well to the piers and the abutments. Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer, DOH

This is part of a $215 million dollar project to replace 26 bridges in our area.