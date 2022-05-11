OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Laura Wakim Chapman secure the Republican nomination for the West Virginia State Senate earlier Tuesday evening.

In Ohio County she received a large percentage of the votes at 67.19%.

7News spoke with her just a moment after she found out that she won.

It was just a wonderful feeling and I wanted to thank all of the people who voted for me and who supported me on my campaign and who helped me out. I also want to thank Judy Meyer for running such a positive campaign. She is a wonderful person. I am just excited to get to work. It is a lot of work ahead of us until November, but I am ready to put in the work. Gas prices, inflation, and our failing roads are really a problem for us. So, when in Charleston that will be my top priority is to fix those issues for the people of the northern panhandle. Laura Wakim Chapman, Republican Nominee for West Virginia State Senate

Champman says she is up for the challenge.

She will go head-to-head against Randy Swartzmiller, winner of the Democratic nomination in the general election on November 8th.