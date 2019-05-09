Charges Filed in Center Wheeling Breaking and Entering

Criminal charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny have been filed against Shawn Ryan Harden who broke into a Center Wheeling business Wednesday evening on 22nd Street.

Business employees found a garage door broken and called the police.

When officers arrived, it was discovered a van was stolen with thousands of dollars of equipment inside.

Within hours, Pennsylvania State Police were able to locate the stolen van in Waynesburg. The suspect, Shawn Ryan Harden, 35 of Wheeling was taken into police custody. Harding is being held in Pennsylvania on unrelated charged from Washington County, Pa.