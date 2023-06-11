WHEELING, W.Va. — Proceeds from the 2nd annual Inclusion on Ice were distributed Thursday, June 8 to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center and Augusta Levy Learning Center.

The two local charities, along with the Wheeling Nailers and many other partners, put on the free, fun, family even in March as a way to offer people of all abilities the chance to skate at Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

This year’s event also included an exhibition sled hockey game between the Wheeling Nailers, Wheeling Lighteningbirds, and the Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey Team.

Proceeds from the even totaled over $15,000 and will be split between Easterseals and ALLC.