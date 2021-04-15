Chick-fil-A awards four scholarships to local team members

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) —

Chick-fil-A owner-operator Stacy Austin and his team at the St. Clairsville restaurant say they were honored to give four team members a $2,500 scholarship each this evening at a dinner held in their honor at the Belmont Hills Country Club.

Winners of the Remarkable Futures Scholarships were Alli Gray of Union Local High School, Abby Kinyo of Buckeye Local High School, Alana Trigg of Barnesville High School and Zoe Lagos of West Virginia University.

Pictured left to right: Stacy Austin – Owner-Operator of the St. Clairsville Chick-fil-A,

Alana Trigg, Abbey Kinyo, Zoe Lagos, Alli Grey, Janet Austin

According to the company’s website, scholarships at Chick-fil-A began when founder S. Truett Cathy set an empty mayonnaise jar on his restaurant counter to start a college fund for team member Eddie White.

Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has invested more than $110 million in scholarships to help over 66,000 team members pursue a college education and achieve their remarkable future — whether it’s with Chick-fil-A or elsewhere.

The next application period will begin in August 2021. You can find out more here.