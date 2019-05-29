Chick-Fil-A headed to The Highlands Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Area residents may no longer have to drive to Washington County for their Chick-Fil-A fix.

On Tuesday, the Ohio County Development Authority announced a closing date of June 24 with the fast food giant. Chick-Fil-A would purchase Lot 3B at The Highlands, situated between Cheddar's and WesBanco.

According to Ohio County Development Authority president Randy Wharton, Chick-Fil-A has already submitted building plans and has either sought or received fire marshal approval, so the next step would be breaking ground on the property. The timetable for groundbreaking is up to Chick-Fil-A.

"We would hope that they start construction as soon as possible," said Wharton, who also serves as an Ohio County Commissioner. "I think they will probably have a very aggressive construction schedule and we'll get them open hopefully as soon as we can."

Wharton told 7News that he believes that they were on "good footing to make the announcement" Tuesday since they have a closing date with Chick-Fil-A.

"I think we have a really good tenant coming in," Wharton said. "We are very happy to have them. They should be very excited to come. So I'm sure they're well-equipped to get their name out there, make their own announcements and market their store."

Other tenants that are in the process of moving to The Highlands include Starbucks, Taco Bell and Xfinity. Wharton mentioned that Starbucks and Xfinity, which would be located in the same building, should open sometime this summer.

As far as The Highlands' sports complex goes, the Ohio County Development Authority has started to award bids for some of the smaller jobs involved such as glazing.

"We also approved the ability to move forward on a management contract with Sports Facilities Management, who is one of the consultants that helped us develop and bring this whole thing together to where it is today," said Wharton.

Wharton said that Taco Bell should be opening soon but that there is no specific timetable.