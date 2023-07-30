WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The construction in Wheeling isn’t confined to the downtown Streetscape Project.

If you head to the corner of 17th and Wood Streets, you’ll see a massive structure underway.

That’s the future home of the Wheeling Fire Department.

Construction has been underway since officials broke ground on the project about a year ago.

Chief Jim Blazier said this new headquarters will allow the fire department to better serve the area. The move from the current building in Center Wheeling will allow for more storage space and better training capabilities.

“We should start to see in the next few weeks some further advancements that are visible while you’re driving by, which is going to make it even look more like the finished product.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

Chief Blazier said the project team has progress meetings every other week.

The new fire headquarters should be finished in December and the chief told 7News the project is right on track.

