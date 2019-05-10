Child death prompts recall of dressers sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart

More than 300,000 three-drawer chests sold online at a number of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazonare being recalled after a child died when the chest tipped over.

The Libra style 3-drawer chests are manufactured by South Shore Furniture and were sold from October 2009-July 2018 for about $60. The 3-drawer chests came in nine colors and each drawer has a metal handle. The chests are 27-and-a-half inches high, 31-and-a-quarter inches wide, and 15-and-a-half inches deep. Each chest weighs about 56 pounds.

The 3-drawer chests were sold both individually and as part of a three-piece bedroom set.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, South Shore has received two reports of tip-over incidents; a two-year-old died in one of the incidents after the unanchored, empty chest tipped over. In the other incident, a child has bruises and scratches on his leg.

Customers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and put it in a place where a child can not access it.

